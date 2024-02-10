The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 217,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $19,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,488,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 6.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 268,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $23,865,000 after acquiring an additional 15,918 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 174.1% in the third quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 15.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 231,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $20,538,000 after acquiring an additional 30,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $5,450,000. Institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $98.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,488,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,217,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.69. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.92 and a 1-year high of $99.45. The company has a market cap of $112.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.86.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.76.

Get Our Latest Report on TJX Companies

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.