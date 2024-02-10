The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,570 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $35,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTD. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $204,381.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,426.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $204,381.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,883,426.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.48, for a total value of $173,712.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 660,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,877,398.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,610 shares of company stock worth $798,404 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $71.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 230.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.68 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.70.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $493.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.94 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 8.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet cut Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.81.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

