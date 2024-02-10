TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXMD opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. TherapeuticsMD has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a return on equity of 133.83% and a net margin of 47.29%. The company had revenue of ($0.05) million for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at TherapeuticsMD

Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD

In related news, CEO Marlan D. Walker sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $33,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,035.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 46,974 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 258.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 13,069 shares in the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

