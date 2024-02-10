Theta Fuel Price Tops $0.0422 on Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $271.64 million and $2.96 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00082097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00026921 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00021198 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006358 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006368 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,444,032,250 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

