Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $154.05 and last traded at $154.02, with a volume of 308900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $149.09.

The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 39.67%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thomson Reuters

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,419,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the third quarter valued at about $170,036,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 26.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,657,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $692,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,155 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 6,607,664.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,123,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,048,000 after buying an additional 1,123,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,711,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,860,000 after buying an additional 1,097,339 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.97. The company has a market capitalization of $71.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

