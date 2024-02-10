Timken (NYSE:TKR) PT Raised to $87.00

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Timken in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut Timken from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $82.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Timken has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $95.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Timken will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total value of $370,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,578,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Timken

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Timken by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Timken by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Timken by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Timken by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Timken by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Articles

