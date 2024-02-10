Toast (NYSE:TOST) Upgraded at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Redburn Atlantic currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Toast from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America lowered Toast from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Toast from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Toast from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.15.

NYSE:TOST opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.34. Toast has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -30.62 and a beta of 1.65.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Toast had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $886,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,342.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $886,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,342.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $108,650.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $821,508.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 707,513 shares of company stock worth $12,292,808 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after buying an additional 17,541,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Toast by 149.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,007,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191,595 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Toast by 40.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,305,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Toast by 23.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,348,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,858 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the second quarter worth approximately $111,554,000. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

