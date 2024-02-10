Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Sets New 1-Year High at $100.31

Tokyo Electron Limited (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $100.31 and last traded at $100.21, with a volume of 106882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.86.

Tokyo Electron Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a market cap of $98.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.89.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Tokyo Electron Limited will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tokyo Electron

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

