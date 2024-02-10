Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on TSCO. Guggenheim upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.40.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO stock opened at $235.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.03 and its 200-day moving average is $212.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.83%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.