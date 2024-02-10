Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on TSCO. Guggenheim upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James lowered Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.40.
Tractor Supply Stock Performance
TSCO stock opened at $235.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.03 and its 200-day moving average is $212.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $251.17.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.
Tractor Supply Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.83%.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
