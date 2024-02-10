Trinh Phung Sells 1,287 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) VP Trinh Phung sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total value of $298,815.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,383.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Trinh Phung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 7th, Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $34,840.89.

Shockwave Medical Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $233.71 on Friday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.30. The company has a current ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shockwave Medical

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Shockwave Medical by 297.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SWAV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.00.

About Shockwave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

Further Reading

