Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Shares Up 8.4%

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.80 and last traded at $14.79. Approximately 662,082 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 898,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays upgraded Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Triumph Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Cowen upgraded Triumph Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TGI

Triumph Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.96.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.96 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Triumph Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Triumph Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 250,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Group

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.