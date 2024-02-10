TRON (TRX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $196.27 Million

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges. TRON has a total market cap of $8.85 billion and $196.27 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TRON has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001432 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001257 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000795 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About TRON

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 88,084,005,273 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is trondao.org. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

