Truist Financial Boosts Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target to $77.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ASO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $68.33.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Up 2.5 %

ASO opened at $68.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $42.83 and a twelve month high of $69.02.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 8.32%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 455.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 517.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

