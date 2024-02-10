Truist Financial Boosts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $265.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $264.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered NXP Semiconductors from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised NXP Semiconductors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $237.08.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $233.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $155.31 and a 1 year high of $238.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,470,652.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total value of $481,791.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

