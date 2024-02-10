Truist Financial Raises Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Price Target to $35.00

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Aramark from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Aramark from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.32.

Aramark Stock Performance

Aramark stock opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.07. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $23.55 and a fifty-two week high of $31.94. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Aramark had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 15.90%.

Insider Transactions at Aramark

In related news, COO Marc A. Bruno sold 27,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total transaction of $743,666.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 225,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,018,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aramark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Aramark by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Aramark by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aramark by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aramark in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,897,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,358,000 after purchasing an additional 198,530 shares during the last quarter.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

