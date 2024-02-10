Truist Financial Trims McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Target Price to $340.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $345.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $289.41 on Tuesday. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $292.33 and its 200 day moving average is $280.22.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,449,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,032,353,000 after purchasing an additional 262,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,169,018,000 after acquiring an additional 485,066 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,235,380,000 after acquiring an additional 317,922 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,200,473 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,423,773,000 after acquiring an additional 151,161 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

