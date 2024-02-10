TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (SMIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.50 on March 1st

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited (LON:SMIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

LON SMIF opened at GBX 80.60 ($1.01) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £196.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,007.50. TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 64.15 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 82.80 ($1.04). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 76.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ashley Paxton acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £15,800 ($19,806.94). 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Company Profile

TwentyFour Select Monthly Income Fund Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Ltd. The fund is managed by TwentyFour Asset Management LLP. It invests in fixed income markets of the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in less liquid instruments across the debt spectrum, including asset backed securities, bank capital, corporate loans, high yield bonds, and leveraged loans issued by a wide variety of issuers.

