Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Trading Up 6.7%

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) traded up 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.42 and last traded at $19.20. 28,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 129,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Tyra Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

Tyra Biosciences Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $793.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tyra Biosciences

In other news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 9,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total transaction of $173,428.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,194,426.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyra Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 73,903 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tyra Biosciences by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 72,670 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Tyra Biosciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 266,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing next-generation precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology. The company offers SNÅP, an in-house precision medicine platform which precise drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing oncology and genetically defined condition therapies.

