Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSN. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $52.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.29, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.54. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.94 and a 52-week high of $63.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -79.35%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

