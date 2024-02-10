Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $62.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $47.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TSN. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on TSN

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $52.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.54. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of -21.29, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -79.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,707,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,669,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,250,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.