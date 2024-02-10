Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th.
Ubiquiti has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years. Ubiquiti has a dividend payout ratio of 27.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ubiquiti to earn $7.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.
Ubiquiti Trading Down 7.7 %
Shares of NYSE UI opened at $117.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.31. Ubiquiti has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $289.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.18 and a 200-day moving average of $137.74.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $375.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Ubiquiti
Ubiquiti Company Profile
Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ubiquiti
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.