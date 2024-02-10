Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share on Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th.

Ubiquiti has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% annually over the last three years. Ubiquiti has a dividend payout ratio of 27.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ubiquiti to earn $7.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti Trading Down 7.7 %

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $117.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.31. Ubiquiti has a 12 month low of $103.00 and a 12 month high of $289.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.18 and a 200-day moving average of $137.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in Ubiquiti by 239.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ubiquiti by 70.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

UI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $375.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.