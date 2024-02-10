UBS Group AG Buys 1,614,035 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,939,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,614,035 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.88% of ONEOK worth $249,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter worth $31,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE opened at $69.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.47 and its 200 day moving average is $67.18. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.66%.

ONEOK announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

