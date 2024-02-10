UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,791,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,781 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.91% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $286,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 30.4% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 53,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,482,000 after buying an additional 12,478 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Choreo LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 137,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,146,000 after purchasing an additional 39,402 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 296.8% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 78,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,096,000 after purchasing an additional 59,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $107.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.47. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

