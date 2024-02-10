UBS Group AG Has $207.70 Million Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,634,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,760 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.15% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $207,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,267,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,418,000 after buying an additional 38,450 shares in the last quarter. Shayne & Jacobs LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,642,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17,699.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,345,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.56 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1674 per share. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

