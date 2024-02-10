UBS Group AG Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,611,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,220 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $211,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. McAdam LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 191,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,554,000 after acquiring an additional 25,959 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 39,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $144.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.44. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $146.63.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.