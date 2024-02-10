UBS Group AG Sells 911,433 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,610,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911,433 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.66% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $273,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 53,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $251,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 35.0% during the second quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.75 and a 200-day moving average of $59.63. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.40 and a one year high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

