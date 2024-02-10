UBS Group AG Trims Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,028,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,670 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.64% of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF worth $179,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $652,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $946,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $94.94 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.35 and a 200 day moving average of $92.08.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

