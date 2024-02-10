UBS Group Upgrades Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Buy

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $51.00. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MEOH. TheStreet raised shares of Methanex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

Methanex Trading Up 0.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

Shares of MEOH opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Methanex by 1,158.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Methanex by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Methanex by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Methanex during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

