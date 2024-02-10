UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) & Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Head-To-Head Comparison

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) and Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.6% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of UFP Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares UFP Technologies and Tandem Diabetes Care’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UFP Technologies $353.79 million 3.77 $41.79 million $5.44 32.12 Tandem Diabetes Care $801.22 million 1.90 -$94.59 million ($3.23) -7.21

Analyst Recommendations

UFP Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tandem Diabetes Care. Tandem Diabetes Care is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UFP Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for UFP Technologies and Tandem Diabetes Care, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UFP Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Tandem Diabetes Care 1 8 5 0 2.29

UFP Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $222.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.06%. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus target price of $37.36, indicating a potential upside of 60.33%. Given Tandem Diabetes Care’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tandem Diabetes Care is more favorable than UFP Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

UFP Technologies has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares UFP Technologies and Tandem Diabetes Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UFP Technologies 10.72% 25.37% 16.47% Tandem Diabetes Care -27.02% -23.90% -8.73%

Summary

UFP Technologies beats Tandem Diabetes Care on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc. designs, engineers, and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners. It also provides molded composites for commercial aviation and military gear for use in backpack components, knee and elbow pads, eyewear, and helmets; recycled protective packaging for business-to-consumer brands primarily focused on electronics, candles, wine, and other high-volume consumer products; and reusable cases and custom for applications in military ballistics panels, virtual training systems, drones, communications equipment, and rugged portable computers. In addition, the company provides engineered products and components to customers in the automotive, aerospace and defense, and industrial markets for applications in military uniform and gear components, automotive interior trim, air filtration, and protective cases and inserts. It markets and sells its products in the United States principally through a direct sales force. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Newburyport, Massachusetts.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:slim X2 insulin with Basal-IQ and control IQ technology; t:slim X2 with G5 Integration; and Tandem Device Updater, a tool that allows users to update their pump's software. In addition, the company offers t:connect, a web-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display diabetes therapy management data from the pump, continuous glucose monitoring, and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; and Sugarmate, a mobile app for people with diabetes who use insulin. It has development and commercialization agreements with Dexcom, Inc. and Abbott Laboratories. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

