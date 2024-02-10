Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $4.60 to $5.30 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.13.

Ultrapar Participações Price Performance

Shares of Ultrapar Participações stock opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. Ultrapar Participações has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ultrapar Participações

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UGP. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 1,497.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 153,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 143,865 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 65.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 95,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 37,982 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the fourth quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

