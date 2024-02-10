UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Director Kevin Charles Gallagher Sells 625 Shares

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $50,131.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,420.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

UMB Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of UMBF opened at $81.67 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $50.68 and a 12-month high of $92.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $370.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.69 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 13.75%. UMB Financial’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMB Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 21.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in UMB Financial during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 378.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in UMB Financial by 56.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $87.50 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.80.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Recommended Stories

