Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.09, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 13.85%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Under Armour updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.500-0.520 EPS.

Under Armour Trading Up 5.1 %

NYSE UA traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $7.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,848,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,357. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.18. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $5.86 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Under Armour by 27.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Under Armour by 517.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 22.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 10,784 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

