Unilever PLC (ULVR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 22nd

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 36.47 ($0.46) per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

ULVR stock opened at GBX 4,005.50 ($50.21) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,812.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,929.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £100.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,440.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.70 and a beta of 0.17. Unilever has a 1 year low of GBX 3,680.50 ($46.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,483.25 ($56.20).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ULVR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($42.62) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded Unilever to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,300 ($53.90) to GBX 4,600 ($57.67) in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,960 ($62.18) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,217.78 ($52.87).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

