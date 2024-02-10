United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Stake Lifted by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 226.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 560,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,730 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.42% of United Bankshares worth $15,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 735.6% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 427.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $41.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.03.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $402.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

