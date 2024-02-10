Universal (NYSE:UVV) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) fell 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $51.59 and last traded at $52.33. 16,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 152,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UVV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Universal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal

Universal Trading Down 3.0 %

Universal Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day moving average is $53.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. Universal’s payout ratio is 60.26%.

Insider Transactions at Universal

In related news, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 3,767 shares of Universal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $206,958.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,482,006.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert C. Sledd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $107,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,080 shares in the company, valued at $810,399.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Candace C. Formacek sold 3,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $206,958.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,006.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal by 242.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Universal by 261.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Universal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Universal by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Universal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.