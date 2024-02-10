USDX [Kava] Trading 0.4% Higher This Week (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001870 BTC on popular exchanges. USDX [Kava] has a market cap of $98.79 million and approximately $297,852.69 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, USDX [Kava] has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,348.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.25 or 0.00517975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.29 or 0.00163233 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00018383 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00021050 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000370 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform. The official website for USDX [Kava] is kava.io. USDX [Kava]’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

