Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vale from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.20 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upgraded Vale from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Vale stock opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Vale has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 423.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 16.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

