Valence8 US LP Has $33.49 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Valence8 US LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 21.2% of Valence8 US LP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Valence8 US LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $33,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.69. 1,015,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,526. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.51 and a 200 day moving average of $163.59. The company has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $146.17 and a twelve month high of $175.77.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

