Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $143.06 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The company had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.