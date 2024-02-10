Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 72,137 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 606,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,137 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Western Union worth $7,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WU. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Western Union by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,576,970 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $90,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,880 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Western Union by 8.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522,420 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Western Union by 106.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,550,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,852 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Western Union by 799.8% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,865,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in Western Union by 1,925.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,586,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

WU stock opened at $12.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.95%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WU. Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, January 4th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

