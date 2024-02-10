Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 809,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,643 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $8,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 885,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after buying an additional 91,854 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,050,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,077,000 after buying an additional 204,089 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on LADR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 66.82 and a quick ratio of 66.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.94.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $121.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.22 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.58%.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

