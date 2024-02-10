Van ECK Associates Corp Has $7.89 Million Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,894 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,524 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $7,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 59.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 9,818 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at about $366,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 56.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 870,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,462,000 after buying an additional 81,002 shares during the period. 43.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BNS opened at $47.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.03. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.28). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.7773 per share. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

BNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

