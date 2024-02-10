Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,635 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $8,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 452.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $85.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.61.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.94.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Canadian Pacific Kansas City

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.