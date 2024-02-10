Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stake Lifted by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 65.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. McAdam LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $263.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $264.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $252.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $243.56.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.