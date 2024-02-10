Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Sets New 12-Month High at $514.10

Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $514.10 and last traded at $514.02, with a volume of 95581 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $511.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VGT. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

