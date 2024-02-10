Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 24.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $58.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.99. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.1674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

