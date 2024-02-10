Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGIFree Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,404,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,810 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 1.98% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $100,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIGI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,766,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,918 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 333.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,298,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,684,000 after purchasing an additional 999,327 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 837,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,924,000 after purchasing an additional 158,293 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 289,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,651,000 after purchasing an additional 123,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,026,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,609,000 after acquiring an additional 119,323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIGI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,758. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.27 and its 200 day moving average is $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $68.45 and a 12-month high of $80.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3743 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

