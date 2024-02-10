Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VOE opened at $144.19 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $146.63. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

