Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 21,361 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 89.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,361 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQNR. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth $50,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 119.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 18.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

NYSE:EQNR opened at $26.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.88. Equinor ASA has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average is $31.41.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

EQNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank lowered Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

