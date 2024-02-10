Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,532,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,631,633,000 after acquiring an additional 28,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,501,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,426,555,000 after acquiring an additional 937,538 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,984,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,218,000 after buying an additional 203,460 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,652,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,876,000 after buying an additional 579,041 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,052,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,313,000 after buying an additional 73,127 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $218.76 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $258.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.99.

In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.88, for a total value of $1,441,186.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,117,954.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.55, for a total transaction of $594,158.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 171,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,296,180.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.88, for a total transaction of $1,441,186.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,117,954.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 321,629 shares of company stock worth $69,245,290 in the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

